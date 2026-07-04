FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water in Falmouth on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a 40 to 50-year-old man in distress in the water off Heights Beach around 3:45 p.m. found the swimmer face-down in the water and moved him to the shore, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.

Lifeguard personnel also intervened and performed CPR.

The man was delivered to a local hospital with a pulse and was talking with paramedic personnel during transport.

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