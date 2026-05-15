BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was injured in a shooting in Dorchester Friday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Boston police responded to the area of 856 Dorchester Avenue for reports of a person shot at approximately 3:23 p.m. Police said callers reported several people leaving a car and firing a gun in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.

The situation is under investigation by Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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