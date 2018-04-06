Man injured after crashing car into Miami Police substation

MIAMI (WHDH) – A vehicle crashed into the side of a Miami Police substation, where fire rescue said a person was trapped inside the car.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the car crashed into the side of the Miami Police North District substation near 62nd Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, just after 7 a.m. Friday. Units then discovered a person — who was later identified as 36-year-old Giftson Cherenfant — trapped in the vehicle.

7Skyforce was over the scene, where a fire truck was being used to tow the car away and free the victim.

“Based on video surveillance that we have, this breach — it was intentional,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “He meant to breach the rear gate. He also breached the wall of the North District substation. No one was hurt, other than the driver.”

Cherenfant was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Bomb Squad was called after police found a weapon, a safe and other objects inside the vehicle. The substation was evacuated shortly after.

“This individual does not have a violent past,” said Colina. “He is a local. There really is nothing in his history that would indicate why he would behave this way.”

Police said the investigation into why Cherenfant crashed continues. However, family members told police that Cherenfant was acting different before the crash.

Officials have shut down Northwest 60th Street to 63rd Street from Northwest 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue due to a heavy police and fire rescue presence.

Charges have yet to be filed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)