LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 41-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash with an MBTA bus on a bridge in Lynn early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on the Route 107 bridge on Western Avenue around 4:30 a.m. determined the man was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when he crossed over the double yellow line and slammed into the bus, according to police.

The driver’s name has not been released. The driver of the bus was not injured.

In a statement, transit police said, “On behalf of the Transit Police Department and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of the decedent. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

