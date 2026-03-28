LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - One man has died in a shooting in Lowell Friday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to an apartment omplex on Pawtucket Boulevard just before 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

In a statement, the District Attorney’s Office said a preliminary investigation suggests, “…a brief altercation occurred between two men who were familiar with each other from the building. During the altercation both men were in possession of apparent firearms.”

One of the men suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The District Attorney’s Office said he other man remained on scene, and there is no threat to the public at this time. No arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and Lowell Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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