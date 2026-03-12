BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect in an alleged carjacking in Roxbury that resulted in an officer-involved shooting has died.

Investigators said they received a call for a stolen vehicle on Tremont Street at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers found a man with the stolen vehicle on Linwood Square; after this they approached the car but said the individual did not comply with their commands.

At that point, officers said, he started driving off, prompting the officers to open fire.

“The suspect accelerated the vehicle, striking a Boston police cruiser in an attempt to flee,” Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

Police said the suspect died in the hospital after being shot by officers;

Two officers were also taken to the hospital.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

