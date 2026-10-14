NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Paxton man appeared in Woburn District Court Wednesday to face upgraded charges in connection with a crash that killed a man and his 8-year-old daughter in North Reading in August.

Matthew Sweeney, 21, was indicted by by the Middlesex County Grand Jury on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of motor vehicle homicide, and operating under the influence. He was initially not charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Prosecutors said Samir Naili, 35, and his daughter Kashmira Naili, 8, had gone out to buy chocolate milk on August 22 when Sweeney, who was traveling nearly 100 miles per hour, crashed into their car, which was stopped at a red light on Route 28. The car subsequently burst into flames, and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“In the five seconds before the crash, he was driving 94 to 98 miles per hour, and the car showed no evidence of braking,” the prosecutor said.

Samir’s mother said she wants to see justice served for her son and granddaughter.

“I thought I wasn’t going to hear it, but then I heard about what happened and it’s just too hard,” said Liz Powell-Naili. “I want them to remember my granddaughter was just a wonderful, beautiful, kind, intelligent person, and my son was the same way.”

Sweeney’s parents left the courthouse with no comment Wednesday.

Sweeney’s Defense Attorney Kevin Mahoney maintains his client was suffering from a psychiatric episode, and called the crash a tragedy for all involved. He said Sweeney is being overcharged, even after a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation determined Sweeney is competent to stand trial.

“He was in the middle of a psychotic episode while he was fleeing from the police, and unfortunately, and this is a true tragedy, he crashed into that vehicle and killed those two people, which is pretty horrifying,” Mahoney said.

Sweeney is being held without bail. He is due back in court in November.

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