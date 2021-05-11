Man plans to pay off grandmother’s mortgage after winning $1M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Springfield man is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Hit 1000!” instant game.

Paul Boyd III was responding to a work call last month when he got word that he didn’t need to come in after all.

On his way back home, he stopped at a convenience store and bought four scratch tickets, one of which turned out to be a grand prize winner.

Boyd chose the cash option and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to pay off the mortgage on his grandmother’s house with his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at Nouria on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

