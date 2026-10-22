STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was pulled from a burning home in Stoughton Wednesday, officials said.

Crews responded to the home on Central Street at approximately 6 p.m.

State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office were on scene to assist local fire crews, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The man pulled from the home was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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