STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was pulled from a burning home in Stoughton Wednesday, officials said.

Crews responded to the home on Central Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 hang-up call. When firefighters arrived, they worked to put out the fire and found an unresponsive man, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Stoughton Fire said a gun was also found at the scene, prompting a police investigation.

State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office were also on scene to assist local fire crews, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The man pulled from the home was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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