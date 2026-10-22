WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued from a flipped car and taken to the hospital after he drove through a fence and over a ledge at an apartment building in Worcester Wednesday evening, officials said.

First responders called to Brooks Street shortly after 5 p.m. arrived to find the car flipped onto its roof in the small space between a retaining wall and a building, with the driver trapped inside, upside down.

Neighbors told 7NEWS a man was pulling into a parking spot outside of his building when, instead of coming to a stop, his car drove through the fence, over a retaining wall and down an embankment, landing on its roof.

Meghan Gallagher said she heard the crash while she was inside her apartment. She said she and others nearby all ran over to help.

“I heard a very loud bang, very scary. You could hear, like, skids, too, so I knew it was a car,” Gallagher said. “Absolutely terrifying.”

Emergency crews shattered the car’s windows and pried the car apart, and the man was eventually freed. Fire officials said he was alert and conscious. He was then wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Worcester Fire.

“It took a long time,” Gallagher said. “That poor man was upside down in that car for, like, 45 mins to an hour.”

The car was later pulled back up using a crane.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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