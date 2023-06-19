BOSTON (WHDH) - A man seen armed with a rifle in Dorchester Monday morning, prompting a major police response, has been taken into custody, 7NEWS sources said.

Police said the initial incident happened Monday morning along Mercier Avenue. Officers were called to a home, according to police, for reports of a man armed with a rifle and barricaded inside.

A heavily armed tactical team soon swarmed the area, using drones and dogs while working to peacefully resolve the situation.

Neighbors said the man was seen acting strange outside on a sidewalk shortly before the police response.

“The person was bathing, literally in his driveway with a small container, just kind of bathing. But he had a rifle to his right side,” one neighbor said.

Marie Exume is the landlord of the building where police were called. She told 7NEWS her tenant pointed a weapon at her son.

SWAT team members eventually entered the house but were unable to locate the suspect.

Roughly three hours later, the man returned to Mercier Avenue and left the area only to be taken into custody minutes later along Dorchester Avenue by Boston Police.

Police cruisers were still on scene as of around 6 p.m. as police said their investigation into this incident was ongoing.

