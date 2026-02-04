SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed during a standoff involving police at a shopping plaza in Spencer Tuesday night.

Officials say Patrick Madison, 35, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Spencer police initially responded to the area of 20 Main Street in Spencer around 5 p.m. for reports of someone injured. Responding officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later taken to UMass Medical Center.

Officials say roughly 12 minutes later, a person matching the suspect’s description was found near West Main Street in Spencer. They approached the man and gunshots were fired.

The man, identified as Madison, fled to a Family Dollar as police pursued him. SWAT officers entered the Family Dollar and found him barricaded in a closed bathroom.

Madison was then killed after an exchange of gunfire, according to officials.

A Millbury police officer was also shot multiple times. Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Neither the officer nor the victim from 20 Main Street has been identified at this time.

“It was definitely terrifying,” said Jessica St. Cyr, a waitress who works next to the Family Dollar. “I’m still in shock. It’s still hard to me to believe.”

Millbury Police Chief Brian Lewos said it’s never easy to hear that an officer has been hurt in the line of duty.

“It’s a gut punch, certainly getting the news last night. It can go from zero to 100 pretty quick,” said Lewos.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office at 508-453-7536.

