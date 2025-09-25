SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a Saugus parking lot Wednesday night after receiving a report of a person shot.

Witnesses told 7NEWS two men got into a fist fight in the parking lot of the Banana Splitz ice cream shop near Cliftondale Square before the gunman, 48, of Saugus, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

“When we drove in front of the ice cream place there was these two guys fist fighting and then when we pulled in I said I should probably call 911 because it was very physical,” said Kerri St. Onge, who witnessed the fight. “I was watching and one of the guys moved back and then the white man that was bald took a gun out of his pocket and shot the other guy in the leg.”

Saugus police say the gunman has a license to carry, and was arrested at the scene.

St. Onge said she stayed in the area long enough to see how the man reacted after he pulled the trigger.

“He actually got sick and vomited, he stayed around just kind of wandering and was nervous and then the police came and they handcuffed him and put him in the car,” St. Onge said.

Police say the 32-year-old victim, from Melrose, is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The gunman is facing several criminal charges.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

