REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is set to be arraigned Tuesday in connection with a deadly daylight shooting in Revere.

Andre Tripp, 33, is slated to appear in Chelsea District Court to face charges of murder and possession of a firearm without a license, according to Revere police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Thornton Street late Monday morning found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

