BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man living on the water is gearing up for the nor’easter as he plans to ride out the storm on his boat.

Zeke Kaufman has been living on his boat with his dog for the last three years. On Thursday, he was tying up lines to the boat in the Charlestown Marina, where he plans to hunker down as the storm makes its way through New England.

Kaufman said he moved into the boat after a fire tore through his condo in Cambridge years ago. He said he stayed on the boat during the repairs, and quickly realized he didn’t want to leave.

“Every morning I just got up, and I opened that little hatch door, and I come out on my deck and I see the city and I see the water,” Kaufman explained.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, and coastal flooding starting Friday until it moves out Monday. Kaufman said he feels protected in the marina.

“The lines will hold you in, the fenders will prevent you from bumping. There are some walls on the sides, so the wind is a little diminished, but I’m not going to go out into the sea. It will be really rough out there. I’ll be safe and snug in here,” he said. “Me and my dog will queue up some things on Netflix and watch it as a storm rolls through.”

He said it also allows him to look out for the surrounding boats.

“I’ll keep an eye on my buddies’ boats. Not everybody is down here, so I like to be a good boat neighbor and make sure they are all safe and sound,” he said.

Kaufman said he’s had days to prepare for the storm, and it makes him appreciate what boaters used to do before they had access to weather forecasts.

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