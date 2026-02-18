FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A fast-moving fire ripped through a multi-family home in Fitchburg Wednesday morning, trapping a man inside, according to Fitchburg fire officials.

Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante Suarez said when crews arrived, flames were pouring out from the building on Myrtle Avenue.

“Lines were stretched, we proceeded to do a primary search of the building and we found the victim on the second floor,” said Suarez.

Suarez said firefighters were able to get the man out. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. No word on his condition.

Once the flames were out, State Police and Fitchburg fire investigators began to search through the rubble and figure out the cause of the fire.

“The fire was contained to the first floor, knocked down, and now it’s under investigation,” said Suarez.

Suarez said three families, seven people in total, live in the building, and all of them are currently without a place to live. Officials said they are being helped by the Red Cross in the meantime.

“There’s heavy damage to the building so they won’t be able to come back, they’ll be displaced,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

