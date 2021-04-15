Man wanted in connection to Somerville hit-and-run turns self over to police

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Somerville has turned himself over to police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Route 28 and Broadway around 8:40 p.m. found 74-year-old Marshall Mac suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Mac is a Vietnam veteran who spent six years as a prisoner of war.

The driver, whose name was not released, will appear in court at a later date.

There was no word on what charges he may face.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending