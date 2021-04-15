Man wanted in connection to Somerville hit-and-run turns self over to police

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Somerville has turned himself over to police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Route 28 and Broadway around 8:40 p.m. found 74-year-old Marshall Mac suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Mac is a Vietnam veteran who spent six years as a prisoner of war.

The driver, whose name was not released, will appear in court at a later date.

There was no word on what charges he may face.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)