‘He’s fighting for his life’: Family of man critically injured in Somerville hit and run begs driver to come forward

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) -

Family members of a man seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Somerville Monday Police are begging the driver to come forward.

“He’s fighting for his life,” said Hop Mac of his 72-year-old father Marshall. “I just want [the driver] to come forward … just come forward and I’m just asking everyone to help identify the vehicle.”

Emergency crews responding to reports of a crash near the intersection of Route 28 and Broadway around 8:40 p.m. found a Marshall Mac suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

A clerk who works at the nearby Speedway gas station says he knew something wasn’t right when a couple ran inside to ask for help.

“I came out here to make sure he was OK with the couple and we called police,” he recalled. “Hopefully he will be OK.”

State police say they are searching for a white minivan or SUV that would have sustained front-end damage in the crash, including a damaged headlight. Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 781-396-0100.

Hop Mac said his father was a Vietnam veteran who spent six years as a prisoner of war, and would help out others in a heartbeat.

“He goes to the laundromat and helps clean. He doesn’t even work there. He’s a very gentle and loving guy,” Hop Mac said.

And he was devastated his father didn’t get the same help Monday night.

“It’s awful. I got no words for it. It’s difficult. It’s not humane,” Mac said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)