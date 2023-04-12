PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who police said allegedly threatened to shoot up Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire was arrested Thursday in Maine, police said.

The suspect has since been identified as 25-year-old Kyle Hendrickson, who police said will face criminal charges.

Police said they received a tip around 6 p.m. Wednesday regarding a concerning video of a threat being made at Portsmouth High School. Police said the video, posted on social media, depicted Hendrickson in a vehicle in front of the school with a gun. According to police, the message in the video said, “Imma gonna shoot up the school.”

The department notified Superintendent Zach McLaughlin of the threat and officials said school was canceled out of an abundance of caution as police investigated.

In response to the threat, the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) said they would work to ensure all schools remain safe.

“All threats are taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined,” HSEM said. “Everyone is encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.”

In an update later Thursday afternoon, Portsmouth police said they worked with police in Portland Maine as well as personnel from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to take Hendrickson into custody at a residence in Portland.

Police said Hendrickson will be held until he can be brought to New Hampshire.

“The impact of closing schools today was not taken lightly, but this allowed the police department to focus on the investigation to identify and locate the suspect,” police said. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience as we worked to keep the school community safe.”

Police officials said they have been communicating with Portsmouth school administrators saying “we are both in agreement that the school community is safe to return back to school in Portsmouth tomorrow.”

Officials said the school district would be sharing its own update soon “and preparing to welcome students and staff back to school.”

