MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchendon man accused of tampering with women’s cars in order to offer them rides has been held on a $200,000 bail after facing a judge Wednesday.

The suspect, 38-year-old Alexander Yee is accused of targeting young women and intentionally disabling their cars by flattening their tires and putting water or juice in their gas tanks. He would sometimes wait up to 3 hours for the women to come to their cars so he could offer them help or lure them into his car, police said.

Yee pleaded not guilty to the charges, but reportedly confessed to these crimes in Milford and Bellingham.

“Some people tap their foot as a tick – I like to make cars not start. I antagonize these innocent people for no reason,” Yee told police.

The officer investigating the case called Yee a predator.

“Based on my training and experience, it’s only a matter of time before Yee’s behavior escalates to a more serious crime,” he said.

The court also noted that Yee has other cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They stressed that although many of these women lost hundreds of dollars to Yee’s scheme, none accepted his help in this area.

Yee told police he needs mental health treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)