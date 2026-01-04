LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Lawrence that left a man and a woman dead, officials said.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Essex Street found a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old womand ead from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide, according to a joint statement issued by Esse District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Lawrence Chief of Police Maurice Aguiler.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the two decedents had been involved in a long-term dating relationship. Their names have not been released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, detectives from the Lawrence Police Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

