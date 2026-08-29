PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team was called to Plymouth early Saturday morning to take two people into custody in connection with an alarming assault.

Officers responding to a report of a male who had been assaulted in Building 2B on Marc Drive around 4 a.m. spoke with the victim, who said he was slashed with a knife and held at gunpoint by a male and female suspect inside an apartment before escaping and running to a nearby fire station, officials said.

Plymouth Police responded to the apartment and attempted to make contact with the occupants. The occupants refused to cooperate and did not respond to further attempts by officers to communicate with them.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, a Metro-LEC SWAT team was sent to the scene. The building was evacuated as a safety precaution, and after a short period of time, officers were able to take a male and female suspect into custody without further incident.

The Plymouth Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Based on the ongoing investigation, additional arrests are possible.

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