LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers responding to a report of a disturbed person who may be under the influence and armed with a gun shot a man in Lakeville on Saturday.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the man on Heritage Hill Drive before he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two Lakeville police officers were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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