MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Manchester, New Hampshire rushed to the rescue Monday of a woman who became trapped inside of a trash truck when it emptied out the contents of a dumpster.

The trash truck driver called 911 as soon as he saw the woman fly out of the dumpster and into his truck.

“I’m glad they got here as fast as they got here,” he said.

Firefighters arriving on scene learned the woman was conscious and alert.

“She had some injuries, so she couldn’t get out on her own,” said Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin. “So we had to drop the basket in — first thing we did was make contact with her and make sure she was OK.”

The woman was eventually moved to safety and transported to a nearby hospital.

Cashin said, “I couldn’t be prouder of the firefighters here today, all the companies on scene di a great job, this is not a textbook rescue, you know, but this is what we do, we show up, we use what we’ve got, and we get it done.”

