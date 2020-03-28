Manchester, NH police searching for convenience store robber

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Manchester, New Hampshire convenience store Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at Bunny’s Convenience on Elm Street at 5:15 p.m. were told a man came into the store and passed a note demanding money, police said. No weapon was shown and the man fled with about $400.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot 9-inch 160-pound Hispanic man with short hair and a beard. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

