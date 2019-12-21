Manchester, NH police searching for man who robbed gas station at gunpoint

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Shell gas station on Hanover Street about 12:30 a.m. spoke with a clerk who said a man had just entered the store with a firearm and robbed the clerk and a patron who was shopping in the store at the time, according to Manchester police.

The suspect was described as a male standing between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slight build who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.

