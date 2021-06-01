TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic is being rerouted in part of Taunton following two manhole explosions on Tuesday.
The explosions happened in the area of 80 Broadway, according to the Taunton Emergency Management Agency.
Traffic on East Broadway to St. Mary’s Square is being rerouted.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)