TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic is being rerouted in part of Taunton following two manhole explosions on Tuesday.

The explosions happened in the area of 80 Broadway, according to the Taunton Emergency Management Agency.

Traffic on East Broadway to St. Mary’s Square is being rerouted.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released.

EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION:

