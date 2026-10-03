MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marblehead community is mourning the loss of Owen Coyne, a three-sport athlete and co-captain of the Marblehead High School football team.

On Friday, the high school community came together to honor Coyne’s life after the senior died suddenly of a brain hemmorhage, his mother said.

In a statement, Coyne’s family said in part, “Owen brought so much joy, laughter and light into the lives of those who knew him, and the impact he made will remain with us forever.”

Coyne was honored by his classmates at the girl’s field hockey game Friday night, where many spectators donned his number 18. One of Coyne’s classmates said the shirts were made by a local sporting goods store.

“From people that I talked to, he was, like, just such a kind guy and everyone really loved him,” said Jackson Nutt, one of Coyne’s classmates. “I think it’s a great tribute to his name, and it just shows how many people cared about him, how many people loved him, and how influential he was to the school.”

Coyne’s mother said she is devastated at her son’s sudden passing, but also proud of all of his accomplishments. She said he was an organ donor, and now his organs will be used to save the lives of five other people.

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