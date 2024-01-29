MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - The public got their first look at a piece of history with local ties this weekend as the Marblehead Museum and Glover’s Marblehead Regiment unveiled the museum’s newest acquisition: a 1779 letter from then-General George Washington to Marblehead son and Revolutionary War general John Glover.

The Marblehead Museum purchased the letter at auction thanks to a donation by Glover’s Marblehead Regiment.

Glover was a leader in the forming of the Marblehead militia that became a unit of the Continental Army. Glover led Marblehead soldiers until 1781 and he, and his unit, were vital in the successful transportation of thousands of soldiers across the Delaware River on Christmas 1776.

In the letter, penned by Washington’s aide-de-camp and signed by Washington, is a response to a request by Glover to resign due to the recent death of his wife:

“I am sorry for the unfortunate occasion that urges you to leave the service; but as I cannot take the measure on myself of accepting your resignation, I have therefore referred your letter to Congress. . . . [S]hould your resignation [be] accepted, it will be with that concern which I cannot help feeling on the loss of a good officer.”

The formal unveiling of the new artifact was celebrated on Saturday, with members of Glover’s regiment marching to his tomb afterwards.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)