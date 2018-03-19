BOSTON (WHDH) - The March for Our Lives protest is set to take place Saturday across the country.

In Boston, protesters will gather at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, according to posts on the organizers’ Facebook page.

People will then march to a rally at the Boston Common.

Other places, included Washington, D.C., are expected to take part in the March to encourage lawmakers to pass a gun control bill.

This comes after 17 people were killed following a school shooting at Stoneham Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

