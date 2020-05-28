Market Basket extending store hours at all locations

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket announced that it is extending store hours at all of its locations.

Beginning on Sunday, May 31, locations across New England will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Tewksbury-based grocery chain.

Special shopping hours for customers over the age of 60 will continue each day from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. to help guard against the spread of coronavirus.

“All enhanced hygiene protocols and social distancing practices continue to be in place to keep our community healthy,” Market Basket wrote in a social media post. “Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to providing your summer essentials.”

