Market Basket introducing new social distancing measures, limiting number of shoppers inside

Market Basket announced Wednesday they will be introducing new social distancing measures in their stores starting on April 2.

All locations will begin limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the store at one time to ensure that customers may have personal space and can maintain safe social distancing, according to a release issued by the grocery store chain.

“We have been constantly refining our operations focused on the health and safety of our customers and associates,” said Joseph Schmidt, Operations Supervisor. “These changes reflect the wide range of input we have received on a daily basis – from our customers and our associates and from the Governors and public health experts who describe the next several weeks as critical for the health of the residents in our region. It is important that our customers have a pleasant, safe, and healthy experience in our stores.”

Additionally, customers will be ushered into the store through one exit, offered a sanitized carriage and then directed out an exit.

This comes after two more Market Basket employees tested positive for COVID-19 at a location in Chelsea earlier in the week.

