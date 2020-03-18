Market Basket to hold ‘senior-only’ shopping hours to protect older customers from getting coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Market Basket announced Wednesday that it will be holding “senior-only” shopping hours to protect older customers from getting the coronavirus.

Starting Thursday, the grocery store chain says it will initiate senior shopping hours specifically geared to accommodate the needs of customers 60 years of age and older.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., Market Basket will only be open to those who are 60 and older.

Market Basket says the measure is designed to enable certain members of the community who are at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus to shop in a less crowded environment, allowing for social distancing.

“Our Associates really wanted to do this to serve many of our customers who are worried about their health,” said Joe Schmidt, Supervisor of Operations. “We are proud of how hard the team is working to serve all of our customers and address their needs. This will mean longer hours for them but everyone is willing.

Market Basket says it has also taken additional steps to ensure cleanliness and a high standard of hygiene.

Stop & Shop, along with a number of other stores, are also holding hours for just seniors.

