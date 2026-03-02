BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts leaders spoke about the U.S. strikes in Iran over the weekend, saying they will not support US involvement and will attempt to limit presidential power.

“We do not want as a country another endless war in pursuit of regime change,” Sen. Ed Markey said. “We want to fix the affordability crisis here at home. We want healthcare. We want peace. But we do not want another endless Middle East war.”

Rep. Jake Auchincloss agreed, saying:

“The vast majority of Democrats in Congress, in both chambers, are gonna vote for this war powers resolution that states the president violated the law by not seeking an authorization for the use of military force.”

Markey said America is hurting domestically and he believes there are signs the U.S. won’t do well in this confict.

A vote to limit President Trump’s war powers will likely happen this week.

