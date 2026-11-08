MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marlboro teen is receiving recognition for a lemonade stand fundraiser.

Joey, 15, was diagnosed with autism in 2003, and for several years, he has been running a lemonade stand along the community’s Labor Day parade route to give back.

This year, his fundraiser brought in more than $5,000 for Autism Alliance.

“People said what are you going to do with the money and I said I am going to donate it to Autism Alliance,” he said.

The Marlboro Police Department also made a $1,000 donation.

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