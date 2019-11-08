MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Marlborough police came to the rescue of a hawk that became tangled in a net on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a baseball field carefully removed the hawk from the net before carrying it out to the open field.

The bird stood on the field for a moment before eventually flying away.

The Marlborough Police Department took to Facebook to write, “Sorry Hudson, we won’t be so nice to the Hawks on Thanksgiving,” referencing the upcoming rivalry football game between Marlborough and Hudson high schools.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)