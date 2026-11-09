MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police say they’ve been searching for two runaway cows since Friday.

They escaped from their pen in the area of Furnace, Main, and Forest Streets.

Initially, there were traffic concerns. Police asked people to use caution while driving on Route 3A over the weekend.

“The concern for traffic was mostly due to them looking for each other when they got out, so they were in and out of traffic trying to find each other,” Sergeant Brian Tingley said. “They’ve found each other now; they’re now contained, so we’re hoping that will eliminate any traffic issues.”

Tingley said they’ve narrowed down the cows’ location. No, it’s a matter of “moo”-ving in for the capture.

“They’re just skittish,” Tingley said. “They’re not a milk cow or more docile, so they’re a little bit more aggressive. Not to the point where they’re going to hurt people, but they’re not as friendly.”

People in the area have been keeping an eye out. Local businesses are having fun with the situation too.

With the cows that have been roaming around, we’re kind of running with it a little bit,” Jeff Farinella, owner of Atlantic Scuba, said.

Farinella’s business is right next door to Sundae Society, which has two fake cows out front.

“We have great neighbors who have two really nice cows that you can sit on out front, so if you want to look for a cow — not the ones that are roaming around in the woods — you’ll be fine just to go next door,” Farinella said.

While people in the area are intrigued by the unusual situation, they’re hopeful the cows will safely find their way home.

“You hope that they can get the whole thing squared away and get the cows back,” Farinella said.

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