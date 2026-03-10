MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Richard Perry, 48, the Marshfield police officer accused of hitting another car while driving drunk has been suspended from the force.

“The Respondent is hereby directed to surrender, and the Respondent’s agency is directed to collect, without delay, any agency-issued credentials and equipment that promote and support the performance of functions associated with service as a law enforcement officer, including but not limited to, any uniform, badge, firearm, assigned cruiser, and use-of-force instruments, such as tasers,” the suspension order from the state Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

Perry pleaded not guilty to drunk driving charges last week.

The charges stem from a crash in January; The driver of the other car suffered serious injuries, including a brain bleed.

“Grace has a long road ahead of her, she’s made slow but steady progress,” the victim’s mother said. “This has greatly impacted her life, obviously, and it’s going to be a long road before she can get back to living her 24-year-old best life.”

At the time of the crash, Perry was placed on administrative leave from the department.

