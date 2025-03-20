OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Martha’s Vineyard babysitter was charged with manslaughter after a toddler found unresponsive in her car died Wednesday, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

Aimee Cotton, 41, was first arraigned on assault and battery and reckless endangerment charges last Friday in connection with the March 13 incident, but her charges have since been upgraded, the office said.

At around 1:16 p.m. on March 13, emergency crews received a 911 call from Cotton, saying a 2-year-old boy whom she babysat for was not breathing, the DA’s office said.

Crews found Cotton performing CPR on the child in the backseat of her car, according to the office. The 2-year-old was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital before he was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The child died six days later from “injuries he sustained while in the unattended vehicle,” the office said.

Cotton was arraigned on the manslaughter charge Thursday and was ordered held on $21,000 bail with GPS tracking. She is due back in court on April 3 for a probable cause hearing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)