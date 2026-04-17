DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s a new way to get in the game. 7’s Polikseni Manxhari takes us to Dorchester where an interactive gaming experience is gaining Mass Appeal.

Get ready to jump, dodge, duck, and dive into the game at Activate Games at South Bay. It’s an immersive experience that tests vicitors’ physical and mental abilities.

“It’s kind of like if you put yourself in a video game,” said Meghann Breton, General Manager of Activate. “You’re actually the main character here in that game.”

There are more than 80 different games to play throughout 11 immersive rooms, each with their own theme. Guests can play the viral Mega Grid, a challenging version of hide and seek, or try to maneuver through a maze of lazers.

“You can test yourself mentally, you can test yourself physically, and you can have fun at the same time,” Breton said.

If you’d like to try to your hand at any of the games, Activate is open seven days a week. Breton says guests are encouraged to book a time slot online, especially if you are thinking about visiting on a weekend.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

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