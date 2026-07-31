BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - If you keep your eyes to the skies, you might find a new hobby taking flight! 7’s Polikseni Manxhari takes us to Brookline where birdwatching is gaining Mass Appeal.

Birds flock to the Auburn Cemetery in Brookline in droves, and members of the Brookline Bird Club are right behind them. The group offers birdwatching tours for everyone, including birdwatchers of all levels.

Cliff Cook, President of the club, said cameras and binoculars can be great tools to bring, helping to hone in on the feathered friends above. Members of the group say they are always eager to share their tips and tricks with beginners.

“Birds are the most accessible form of wildlife. They’re literally everywhere,” said Ibrahim Ware, a member of the Brookline Bird Club. “They’re sort of one of the few animals that wants to be noticed.”

The Brookline Bird Club is based in Brookline, but offers tours all over the Boston area.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)