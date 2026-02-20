CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s a new twist on a classic drink. 7’s Julianna Mazza takes us to Clinton where a viral social media beverage is gaining Mass Appeal.

Dirty soda has arrived in Massachusetts!

The Fountain in Clinton is serving up the custom drinks that are made by adding different combinations of coffee creamer and flavored syrups into regular sodas.

“The first thing I say is, ‘have you ever had an ice cream float? a root beer with ice cream in it?’ It’s kind of the same concept,” said Lauren Nanof, Owner of The Fountain.

The first dirty soda was sold at a shop in Utah in 2010. It’s popularity bubbled over during the pandemic, giving Nanof a splash of inspiration.

“When I was scrolling I saw someone make a dirty soda at home,” she explained. “We tried it at our house, Doctor Pepper and coconut cream — things you wouldn’t think of, but when you try them it’s really good.”

The drinks can be good for a caffeine kick, or just a sweet treat.

“Some days I’m like i need caffeine but I don’t want coffee, or I need something that’s a little sweeter,” said one customer.

“It’s a good alternative to alcohol as well,” said Nanof. “Some of our drinks kind of have that mocktail feel.”

The Fountain is open Wednesday through Sunday, and Nanof says the menu is constantly changing with different flavors and themes each week.

