BOSTON (WHDH) - The latest social media trend has young people in stitches – literally! 7’s Amaka Ubaka takes us to Boston where “granny hobbies” are gaining Mass Appeal.

Young people are making old-school hobbies like needlepoint and knitting cool again, and the projects are encouraging them to get creative.

“I was like, that looks really nice, instead of scrolling on my phone,” said Jenny Brayton, who’s new to needlepoint.

“I just like that you can create pretty much anything you want,” said Hannah Morgin, an avid stitcher.

Patriot’s Quarterback Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael has even joined in, positing videos of her needlepoint projects on social media.

At Stitch Boutique in Boston’s Back Bay, people can create all kinds of designs.

“It’s a mesh, that they’re all the designs are hand-painted, and you stitch over the design,” explained Kim Walton of Stitch Boutique. “You can pick a design, and you can pick all kinds of different threads and all kinds of stitches.”

At Stitch House in Dorchester, knitting is all the rage. Former Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George owns the craft shop, and said people are loving getting back to the basics.

“It’s a desire, I think, to get back to something that’s very real and tangible,” Essaibi-George said.

Both Stitch House and Stitch Boutique offer classes and lessons for stitchers of all skill levels.

For more information, you can visit the Stitch House and Stitch Boutique websites.

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