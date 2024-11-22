Christmas is still a month away but shoppers are already getting in the holiday spirit!

7’s Amanda Crawford takes us to the Seaport to show us a holiday market with Mass Appeal.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Holiday Market at Snowport

If you’re looking for a holiday gift or just looking for a fun time, consider it your one-stop-shop for winter cheer.

“The energy is amazing, it’s totally contagious,” said Emily Soukas, of Snowport. “We want you to feel festive however you choose to celebrate.”

Shoppers can browse aisle after aisle of carefully curated crafts that were handmade right here in New England.

You name it, it’s here at The Holiday Market at Snowport.

And while you’re wandering, stop for a smooch under the big mistletoe arch. And keep your hands free for some delicious food, including hot cocoa, pasta, and even a raw bar.

Soukas said, “I hope that visitors walk away with amazing memories that last a lifetime and that you get to experience the market with friends and family and stay healthy this holiday season,” she said.

It truly is the perfect place to shop, eat, drink, and be merry.

Learn more: https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/holidaymarket

