BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reopened the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge Sunday.

Crews worked throughout the weekend to replace the bridge.

“MassDOT appreciates the cooperation and patience of the traveling public as core infrastructure is maintained and rebuilt,” a spokesperson said.

The eastbound and westbound Commonwealth Avenue bypass roadways under the bridge will remain closed for travel until about May 23, the Mass. DOT said.

Single lane closures on Mass. Ave. north and southbound near the bridge over Commonwealth Avenue will occur periodically through August, officials added. This is to allow the contractor to surface work such as sidewalk finishing, deck waterproofing and paving and installation of utilities for new street lighting and traffic signals.

Fencing will be refurbished and new concrete pilasters will also be built in order to match the historic shape and look of the existing ones.

Since January 2015, the Baker-Polito Administration has spent over $3.3 billion on construction projects.

