Mass. education officials report 129 students, 73 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Oct. 22 report results:

District total student cases: There were 126 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 (Achusnet-2, Agawam-1, Auburn-2, Barnstable-3, Berkley-1, Beverly- 1, Billerica-1, Boston-1, Braintree-2, Burlington-3, Cambridge-1, Canton-1, Carver-1, Chelmsford-4, Danvers-1, Eastham-1, East Longmeadow-1, Easton-1, Fall River-1, Georgetown-1, Gloucester-4, Hingham-2, Holliston-1, Hudson-4, Ipswich-1, Leominster-2, Lowell-1, Lynnfield-1, Marshfield-4, Methuen-6, Milton-1, Natick-1, Needham-1, New Bedford-1, Newburyport-1, North Attleboro-1, North Reading-1, Norwood-2, Peabody-4, Plymouth-3, Rockland-3, Scituate-2, Shrewsbury-1, Southboro-1, Sudbury-1, Swansea-2, Tewksbury-1, Tyngsboro-3, Waltham-4, Westboro-1, Weston-1, Westwood-1, Winchester-2, Woburn-2, Northampton-Smith Vocaitional Agricultural-1, Abby Kelly Foster Charter Public-1, Acton-Boxborough-1, Dennis-Yarmouth-1, Groton-Dunstable-1, Lincoln-Sudbury-6, Northboro-Southboro-5, North Middlesex-3, Pioneer Valley, Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Techical-1, Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School-1, Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical-1, Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical-1, Northern Berkshire Regional Vocational Technical-1, Nashoba Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1, Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical-1, Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-1, Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical-1).

District total staff cases: There were 68 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 (Acushnet-1, Agawam-1, Attleboro- 1, Beverly-1 Boston-2, Brockton-1, Carver-1, Chelmsford-1, Chelsea-1, Everett-1, Fall River-2, Fitchburg-3, Franklin-1, Holliston-1, Hudson-1, Ipswich-1, Lawrence-3, Ludlow-1, Lynn-3, Malden-3, Marshfield-1, Mattapoisett-1, Methuen-1, Middleboro-1, Middleton-1, Milford-1, Needham-1, New Bedford-2, Plymouth-1, Reading-1, Revere-2, Sharon-1, Southboro-1,Tewksbury-1, Wareham-1, Webster-1, Westboro-1, West Bridgewater-1, West Springfield-3, Winchester-1, Boston Collegiate Charter-1, Acton-Boxborough-2, Groton-Dunstable-2, King Phillip-1, Mendon-Upton-1, Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-2, Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical-1, Argosy Collegiate Charter School-1).

Education collaborative student cases: 1 student with a positive case between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 (North River Collaborative-1).

Education collaborative staff cases: 3 staffers with building access between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. (LABBB Collaborative-2, SEEM Collaborative-1,)

Approved special education school student cases: 2 students with positive cases between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. (Riverside School-1, May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities-1)

Approved special education school staff cases: 2 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21. (JRI Meadowridge Littleton Academy School-2,)

Statewide total: 129 students, 73 staff members.

CLICK HERE to view the full report.

