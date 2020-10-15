Mass. education officials report 92 students, 68 school staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Oct. 15 report results:

District total student cases: There were 87 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14 (Abington-2, Ashland-1, Attleboro-2, Belchertown-1, Berkley-1, Braintree-1, Canton-1, Carver-1, Chelmsford-1, Chelsea-1, Clinton-1, Concord-1, Duxbury-1, Easton-1, Fairhaven-1, Goucester-3, Grafton-1, Haverhill-3, Hingham-1, Holyoke-1, Hull-1, Leicester-1, Lincoln-1, Lowell-1, Ludlow-2, Marion-1, Marlborough-10, Marshfield-3, Melrose-2, Methuen-1, Middleton-1, Milford-3, Milton-2, Natick-2, North Reading-1, Norwell-2, Peabody-2, Pembroke-1, Plymouth-5, Rockland-1, Scituate-1, Shrewsbury-4, Westwood-1, Woburn-1, Boston Green Academy Horace Mann Charter School-1, Concord-Carlisle-1, Silver Lake-1, Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District-1, Tantasqua-1, Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-2, Blue Hills Regional Vocational Technical-1, Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical-1, South Shore Regional Vocational Technical-1, Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical-1, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-1)

District total staff cases: There were 60 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14 (Acushnet-1, Agawam-1, Barnstable-1, Boston-6, Canton-1, Chicopee-2, Concord-1, Fall River-5, Lawrence-14, Lowell-2, Lynn-1, Marion-1, Marlborough-2, Marshfield-3, Methuen-1, Needham-1, Newton-1, Peabody-1, Plymouth-1, Shrewsbury-1, Stoughton-3, Taunton-1, Tewksbury-1, Waltham-1, Wrentham-1, Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy Charter Public-1, Hampden-Wilbraham-1, Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District-1, Tantasqua-1, Whitman-Hanson-1, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-1)

Education collaborative student cases: 0 students with a positive case between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14.

Education collaborative staff cases: 1 staffer with building access between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14. (LABBB Collaborative-1)

Approved special education school student cases: 5 students with positive cases between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14. (JRI Meadowridge Littleton Academy School-2, Amego School-2, Perkins School for Blind-1)

Approved special education school staff cases: 7 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14. (Archway School-1, JRI Meadowridge Littleton Academy School-1, Amego School-3, New England Center for Children School-1, Perkins School for Blind-1)

Statewide total: 92 students, 68 staff members.

