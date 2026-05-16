BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine provided hundreds of Boston Public School athletes free preseason physicals ahead of the upcoming fall sports season.

Often a major hurdle for many prospective athletes, the event marked the sixth time the healthcare system has performed the service for Boston’s city schools. Mass General Brigham’s athletic trainers and clinical connections provide comprehensive care across all sports seasons for Boston Public Schools, which includes participation from more than 2,000 student-athletes.

The pre-participation physical exam also includes vision and blood pressure screenings, and height/weight/body mass index testing. In addition, Mass General Brigham Clinical Research Dietitian from Translational and Clinical Research team will be conducting Food Insecurity Experience Survey and the PHQ-9 mental health survey modified for teens.

“Ensuring that every student-athlete has access to the resources they need to safely participate in athletics is a top priority for Boston Public Schools. A current physical is a required and essential first step,” said Senior Athletics Director Avery Esdalle. “This weekend’s effort helps remove what can be a barrier to many families and opens the door for more students to fully engage in the opportunities athletics provide. We are grateful for our partnership with Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine for their collaboration and commitment to supporting the health, safety and well-being of our students.,” said Avery Esdaile, Athletic Director, Boston Public Schools.

“The Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine and Athletic Training teams are proud to support the 5th Annual Boston Public Schools Pre‑Participation Physical Exam Event, an opportunity to give back to the Boston community. By providing free, essential resources and services, we help remove barriers to access care and support the health and safety of BPS student‑athletes and their families. This event reflects our shared commitment to community wellness, access to care, and ensuring these student athletes can safely participate in the sports,” said Jessica Meiley, ATC, MPH, Supervisor, Boston Public Schools Athletic Training Services at Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)