BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 1,453 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 731,564 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,015 deaths.

There are currently 716 people hospitalized due to the virus and 172 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.28 percent, up from a rate of 2.22 percent that was reported on Monday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Monday also reported 3,919 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Almost the entire state remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,534,825, public health data shows.

